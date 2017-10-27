Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Stonewalled again in Week 8 loss
Ajayi (knee, elbow) rushed 13 times for 23 yards and brought in all four targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.
Ajayi was positively stymied for a second consecutive contest, bringing his two-game totals to 36 rushes for 74 yards (2.1 yards per carry). He had a decent level of involvement in the passing game, but it was nowhere near enough to offset the lack of production on the ground. The 24-year-old has battled nagging injuries this season, but he's proven capable of providing the type of breakout efforts he generated in 2016 on a couple of occasions already. However, as long as the Miami features a middling passing game -- due to injury, quarterback play or a combination thereof -- Ajayi figures to frequently be plagued by eight-man fronts. He'll look to bounce back with what projects to be a healthier unit overall around him against the Raiders in Week 9.
