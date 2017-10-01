Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Suits up Sunday

Ajayi (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints at Wembley Stadium.

As expected, the London-born running back is a go Sunday against the Saints. The Dolphins have been managing Ajayi's knee issue of late, but he's on track to continue to head the team's rushing attack in Week 4. After logging 122 yards on 28 carries in the team's season opener, Ajayi was slowed in Week 3, rushing for just 16 yards on 11 carries in a 20-6 loss to the Jets. He's a bounce-back candidate Sunday, while taking aim at New Orleans defense that has allowed an average of 126.7 rushing yards per game to date.