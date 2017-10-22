Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Tallies 77 yards

Ajayi rushed for 51 yards on 23 yards and added 26 yards on three catches in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

The Jay Train has not been running on as reliable a schedule as it was last season. It looked like Ajayi was back in business with Week 6's 130-yard effort, but he took a step back against the Jets. Strong outings against the Chargers and Falcons aside, Ajayi has averaged just 2.68 yards per rush. Miami is still leaning heavily on their star back with at least 25 touches in four of six games and it is likely that they will continue with that next week. They take on a Baltimore team ranked near the bottom of the league against the rush and might be without starting quarterback Jay Cutler.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...