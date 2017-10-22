Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Tallies 77 yards

Ajayi rushed for 51 yards on 23 yards and added 26 yards on three catches in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

The Jay Train has not been running on as reliable a schedule as it was last season. It looked like Ajayi was back in business with Week 6's 130-yard effort, but he took a step back against the Jets. Strong outings against the Chargers and Falcons aside, Ajayi has averaged just 2.68 yards per rush. Miami is still leaning heavily on their star back with at least 25 touches in four of six games and it is likely that they will continue with that next week. They take on a Baltimore team ranked near the bottom of the league against the rush and might be without starting quarterback Jay Cutler.