Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Unlikely to play Thursday

Ajayi (concussion) remains sidelined and is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ajayi has missed the past week after suffering a concussion during one of Miami's opening practices of training camp. With him still sidelined Monday, it's rather doubtful Ajayi will be available for Thursday's exhibition tilt, or that the Dolphins would play him if he clears protocol by then. On the bright side, however, Ajayi did some light running to start this week, signaling he's making progress in his recovery.