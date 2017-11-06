Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Back in action
Cutler (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Raiders.
Aiding Cutler's cause in his return from a one-game absence is that the Dolphins will welcome DeVante Parker back to the mix, giving the QB another solid wideout weapon to go along with Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills. Following the trade of Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Miami's running attack will have a new look in Week 9, with Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams set to share backfield work Sunday. In that context, Cutler will face an Oakland squad that has lost five of its last six games and has allowed an average of 236.5 passing yards per contest overall.
