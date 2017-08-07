Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Building back fitness level

Cutler's surgically repaired shoulder has fully healed and he doesn't anticipate needing a long time to get into playing shape, NFL.com's Conor Orr reports.

Cutler underwent surgery in December to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder, but the quarterback said Monday he was fully cleared to throw again back in March. Given the time since then, the health of Cutler's arm shouldn't be of concern, but the fact that he wasn't consistently throwing this offseason has coach Adam Gase prepared to ease him into a full workload. Along with building his throwing reps, Cutler will need to work himself back into playing shape, but predictably doesn't think that'll take very long. While Cutler has already been ruled out of this Thursday's preseason opener, Miami could hope he's able to play in some capacity next Thursday versus the Ravens.