Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Clears protocol, will start Week 13

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Cutler has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Broncos, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Cutler is slated to return to practice Wednesday -- presumably in a full capacity -- and will reclaim his spot atop the depth chart after Matt Moore (23-for-34 for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) did little to stop the Dolphins' skid in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. With Kenyan Drake currently the only healthy running back on the roster, the Dolphins could lean on a pass-heavy attack against a Broncos defense that will be missing one of its starting cornerbacks with Aqib Talib suspended. Even so, with an average of 178 passing yards per game to go with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions over nine contests this season, Cutler offers his most utility in fantasy leagues that start two quarterbacks rather than shallower one-quarterback formats.