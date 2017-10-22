Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Could miss time with rib issue

The Dolphins reportedly believe that Cutler suffered two cracked ribs Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the injury could sideline Cutler two to three weeks, though such a potential outcome is pending the results of further medical evaluations. At this stage though, it looks like Matt Moore is probably going to start at QB for Miami in Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...