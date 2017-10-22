Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Could miss time with rib issue
The Dolphins reportedly believe that Cutler suffered two cracked ribs Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the injury could sideline Cutler two to three weeks, though such a potential outcome is pending the results of further medical evaluations. At this stage though, it looks like Matt Moore is probably going to start at QB for Miami in Thursday night's game against the Ravens.
