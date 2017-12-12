Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Excellent in Monday night's win
Cutler completed 25 of 38 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Patriots.
Cutler was tremendous, as he not only threw three touchdowns for the second time this season, but won his first career game against New England in the process. The veteran found top target Jarvis Landry for a red-zone touchdown on both sides of halftime and sandwiched an exciting 25-yarder to Jakeem Grant in between. Although Grant dropped a bomb that would've resulted in another score during the fourth quarter, Cutler should still be plenty pleased with his performance. The quarterback will ride back-to-back wins into Sunday's trip to Buffalo.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Victorious in Week 13 return•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Clears protocol, will start Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Won't play this week•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to be lifted from protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...