Cutler completed 25 of 38 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Cutler was tremendous, as he not only threw three touchdowns for the second time this season, but won his first career game against New England in the process. The veteran found top target Jarvis Landry for a red-zone touchdown on both sides of halftime and sandwiched an exciting 25-yarder to Jakeem Grant in between. Although Grant dropped a bomb that would've resulted in another score during the fourth quarter, Cutler should still be plenty pleased with his performance. The quarterback will ride back-to-back wins into Sunday's trip to Buffalo.