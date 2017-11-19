Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits Sunday's game with concussion

Cutler was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being evaluated for a concussion, the Palm Beach Post reports. He will not return to the contest.

Cutler who completed 6-of-12 passes for 83 yards, with a TD and three picks prior to his exit, was replaced in the contest by Matt Moore. Cutler will now look to gain medical clearance as next Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches.