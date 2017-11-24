Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to be lifted from protocol

The Dolphins maintain hope that Cutler will be removed from the NFL's concussion protocol Friday or Saturday, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being in the protocol, Cutler was able to throw some passes at Thursday's practice, though backup Matt Moore took reps with the first-team offense. It sounds as though Cutler is progressing as well as the Dolphins had anticipated from the concussion, so the expectation is that he'll increase his activity Friday and potentially receive the green light for the Week 12 matchup later in the day or Saturday. Before his departure in the Week 11 loss to the Buccaneers, Cutler was enduring his worst outing of the season -- he completed six of 12 attempts for 83 yards, a touchdown and an interception -- but had played well prior to that, amassing 813 passing yards and a 9:3 TD:INT over his preceding four contests. He'll draw a favorable matchup against a Patriots passing defense that ranks last in the NFL with 282 yards allowed per game.