Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to be lifted from protocol
The Dolphins maintain hope that Cutler will be removed from the NFL's concussion protocol Friday or Saturday, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite being in the protocol, Cutler was able to throw some passes at Thursday's practice, though backup Matt Moore took reps with the first-team offense. It sounds as though Cutler is progressing as well as the Dolphins had anticipated from the concussion, so the expectation is that he'll increase his activity Friday and potentially receive the green light for the Week 12 matchup later in the day or Saturday. Before his departure in the Week 11 loss to the Buccaneers, Cutler was enduring his worst outing of the season -- he completed six of 12 attempts for 83 yards, a touchdown and an interception -- but had played well prior to that, amassing 813 passing yards and a 9:3 TD:INT over his preceding four contests. He'll draw a favorable matchup against a Patriots passing defense that ranks last in the NFL with 282 yards allowed per game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to keep job if healthy•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits Sunday's game with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws three touchdowns•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...