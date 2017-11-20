Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to keep job if healthy
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Cutler (concussion) didn't do anything to lose the starting job in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
It's an odd comment to make less than 24 hours after Cutler threw three interceptions on 12 pass attempts. One of the picks was dropped by DeVante Parker in tight coverage, but the other two clearly were Cutler's fault. Matt Moore then provided a spark after Cutler entered the concussion protocol at halftime, completing 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. Moore was terrible in his lone start this season back in Week 8 against the Ravens, but he's been impressive in two other outings while filling in for an injured Cutler. It nonetheless seems Gase isn't quite ready to entertain a change under center, though it'll be a moot point if Cutler doesn't clear the concussion protocol before Sunday's game in New England.
