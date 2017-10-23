Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Fractured ribs confirmed, likely out Week 8
Cutler was diagnosed with cracked ribs after exiting Sunday's win over the Jets, but the Dolphins have yet to reveal any additional results from his tests nor a projected timetable for his return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins had feared Cutler fractured his ribs in the third quarter following a hard takedown in Sunday's game, and it appears the team's worst fears were confirmed after he underwent X-rays. It's almost certain that Cutler will miss the team's Week 8 tilt Thursday against the Ravens, but until the Dolphins officially comment on the matter, it won't be known if he's due to miss any additional time beyond that. Matt Moore came on in relief for Cutler on Sunday and performed admirably, completing 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Considering Cutler had been one of the league's worst-performing starting quarterbacks prior to his exit due to injury, the Dolphins' skill position players shouldn't notice too much of a downgrade with Moore under center, and in fact, their fantasy ceilings could actually be higher.
