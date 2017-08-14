Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Gaining knowledge of offensive scheme

Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Cutler has "pretty much got the offense down," leaving the quarterback mainly with timing issues to sort out before he's fully adjusted to his new team, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Cutler was always expected to be a quick study in Gase's scheme, given that he executed it well while playing under him in Chicago during the 2015 season. With most of the concepts having been refreshed in Cutler's mind, the 34-year-old will now hope to improve his chemistry with Miami's pass catchers. Because of the progress Cutler has made already, Gase said the veteran is trending toward playing in Thursday's second preseason game against the Ravens.