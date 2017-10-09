Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Getting longer leash for starting job

Cutler is unlikely to be benched anytime soon, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports. "Jay's way down on the list of things going wrong," said Dolphins coach Adam Gase after Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans.

Cutler has produced a meager 5.4 yards per pass attempt and thrown only three touchdowns, but the Dolphins are somehow sitting at 2-2 despite averaging 10.3 points per game. Gase was quick to point out that Cutler didn't have much of a chance in Sunday's win, as the offense was plagued by a combination of missed assignments, dropped passes and poor blocking. Making matters worse, leading receiver DeVante Parker injured his ankle in the first half and wasn't able to return. Things could get ugly for Cutler and the Dolphins in a Week 6 road game against the Falcons, but it nonetheless sounds as if the veteran quarterback will at least get a couple more weeks to sort things out. The Dolphins do have a competent backup in Matt Moore, who won two of his four starts (including playoffs) last season.