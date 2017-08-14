Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Has offensive scheme down

According to coach Adam Gase, Cutler has "pretty much got the offense down", leaving just timing issues to sort out before he's fully adjusted, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Cutler always figured to be a quick study in Gase's scheme, given that he executed it well while playing under him in Chicago in 2015. With most the concepts refreshed in Cutler's mind, the quarterback will now hope to iron out his timing with Miami's pass catchers. Given his good progress, it seems likely that Cutler will be involved in some capacity in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.