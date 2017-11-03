Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Listed as questionable, but still slated to start

Though the Dolphins list Cutler (ribs) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach coach Adam Gase previously noted that the veteran signal-caller is starting for the Dolphins this weekend, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Supporting that notion is that Cutler practiced fully all week. The Dolphins are also in line to have DeVante Parker back in action, which helps Cutler's cause. Meanwhile, the team's running attack will have a new look in Week 9, following Jay Ajayi's trade to the Eagles, with Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams set to share work Sunday night. Cutler's obviously no sure thing in his return to action, but he might be worth a look for those scrambling for a QB in a bye-heavy week.