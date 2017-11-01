Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Logs full practice
Cutler (ribs) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This was expected after head coach Adam Gase said Friday that Cutler would return to start Week 9 against the Raiders. Per Salguero, the veteran quarterback clarified that he won't wear a protective vest or any other form of special padding in Sunday night's contest. With DeVante Parker (ankle) potentially returning and Jay Ajayi no longer on the team, Miami could deploy an aggressive aerial attack against a vulnerable Oakland defense. Of course, the offensive line is still a major weakness, and Cutler hasn't exactly torn it up this season.
