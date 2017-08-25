Cutler completed five of eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Cutler looked sharp for a second straight week, and this time it showed up in the stat line, though he did lose a fumble on the opening drive. He seems to have taken a quick liking to DeVante Parker, who turned a slightly underthrown deep ball into a 72-yard gain. Cutler previously compared the third-year wideout to former teammate Alshon Jeffery, who coincidentally was on the other sideline Thursday. The Dolphins' shaky offensive line could exacerbate Cutler's penchant for turning the ball over, but he also figures to make plenty of big plays while working with Parker, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Jay Ajayi and Julius Thomas. It's probably the best group of skill-position players the 34-year-old has played with.