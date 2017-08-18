Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Looks sharp in debut

Cutler completed three of six passes for 24 yards while playing two drives in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Cutler's highlight was a running throw to DeVante Parker for a 31-yard gain on a 3rd-and-16, though the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. While held back by a poor showing from his offensive line, the 34-year-old quarterback looked surprisingly comfortable for a player who's been with his team for less than two weeks. His previous work with Dolphins coach Adam Gase seems to be easing the transition, and it also helps to have a strong supporting cast at the skill positions. Cutler figures to get extended run against against Philadelphia in the third week of the preseason.