Cutler will start Sunday's game against the Bills, but backup David Fales is expected to relieve him at some point during the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cutler is set to become a free agent this season and not expected to be retained with franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) on the mend, so the Dolphins don't have much incentive to keep the 34-year-old in the finale for all four quarters of the finale. Heading into Week 17, Cutler has completed a 62.1 percent of his passes and has posted a 19:14 TD:INT across 13 games this season, numbers that may result in him generating only tepid interest on the open market during the offseason. Cutler has already suggested that he could opt for retirement if other teams don't view him as a starting option in 2018.