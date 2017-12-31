Dolphins' Jay Cutler: May not play four quarters Sunday
Cutler will start Sunday's game against the Bills, but backup David Fales is expected to relieve him at some point during the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Cutler is set to become a free agent this season and not expected to be retained with franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) on the mend, so the Dolphins don't have much incentive to keep the 34-year-old in the finale for all four quarters of the finale. Heading into Week 17, Cutler has completed a 62.1 percent of his passes and has posted a 19:14 TD:INT across 13 games this season, numbers that may result in him generating only tepid interest on the open market during the offseason. Cutler has already suggested that he could opt for retirement if other teams don't view him as a starting option in 2018.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Open to playing in 2018•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Will start Week 17, but may not finish•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws for 286 yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: No speculation beyond 2017•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Stumbles during Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Excellent in Monday night's win•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...