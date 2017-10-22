Dolphins' Jay Cutler: MRI on tap

Cutler (chest) has an MRI on tap, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the QB is feared to have suffered a cracked rib Sunday.

Coach Adam Gase expects to have a better idea of Cutler's status later Sunday, but with Matt Moore having helped the Dolphins rally to a 31-28 victory -- from a 28-14 deficit -- Sunday and the team on a quick turnaround this week, it wouldn't surprise us if Cutler is forced to the sideline Thursday night in Baltimore.

