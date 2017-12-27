Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed that Cutler would start Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The 6-9 Dolphins have little to play for in the season finale beyond pride and the opportunity to crush a divisional rival's playoff hopes, but it looks like that will be enough for Gase to justify starting Cutler and the rest of the team's healthy veterans. Cutler had one of his worst outings of the season in Buffalo two weeks ago, completing 28 of 49 attempts for 274 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, but a return to a more hospitable climate in Miami should improve his fantasy outlook in the rematch. Cutler sports a 65.8 percent completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt and 12:8 TD:INT ratio at home this season, compared to a 59.0 percent rate, 5.8 YPA and 7:6 TD:INT in road contests.