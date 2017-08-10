Play

Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Not expected to play Thursday

Cutler isn't expected to play in the Dolphins' preseason opener Thursday against the Falcons, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Coming as no surprise, Cutler still needs time to work himself into game shape, so he'll take a seat on the bench Thursday while Matt Moore presumably takes the reigns of the first-team offense. Cutler's next preseason opportunity will come Aug. 17 against the Ravens.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories