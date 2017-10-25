Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Officially ruled out this week

Cutler (ribs) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, the Miami Herald reports.

Cutler's status for the Dolphins' Nov. 5 tilt against the Raiders is unclear, but what is certain is that Matt Moore will start at QB for the team against Baltimore. If Moore performs well in Cutler's place Thursday night, it's plausible that he could retain the starting assignment in Week 9, even if Cutler progresses to the point that he's physically able to to suit up for game action at that juncture.