Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Open to playing in 2018
Cutler indicated Wednesday that he's open to the possibility of playing in the NFL in 2018, but likely only if he's given the opportunity to start, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "I wouldn't want to move again and go somewhere and just to back up," Cutler said.
With Cutler bound for free agency this offseason, it's likely that any interest he would generate as a starter would come outside of Miami, as the team still views the rehabbing Ryan Tannehill (knee) as its top signal caller. Though it wouldn't appear he has a future in the Miami organization, Cutler will still garner the starting nod Week 17 against the Bills as the Dolphins aim to play spoiler for Buffalo's playoff hopes. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, head coach Adam Gase was non-committal earlier this week about Cutler finishing Sunday's game, however, so it's possible Matt Moore (foot) or David Fales could direct the offense at some point during the contest.
