Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Possibly available Week 9
Cutler (ribs), who has already been ruled out Thursday night against the Ravens, is expected to be available Week 9 against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cutler was diagnosed with multiple cracked ribs due to a third-quarter hit Sunday against the Jets, and will give way to Matt Moore in Week 8 as a result. Barring an incredible road performance by Moore, it sounds as if Cutler will be under center when the the team returns home. Nonetheless, prospective fantasy owners will want to monitor Cutler's practice participation throughout the week.
