Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Remains in concussion protocol

Though Cutler remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, he did throw some passes during practice Thursday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

At this stage, coach Adam Gase suggested that he's in no hurry to make a decision on the Dolphins' starting quarterback for this weekend's game against the Patriots. Assuming the veteran QB is medically cleared before Sunday, Gase indicated that he is comfortable with Cutler playing in Week 12, even if he didn't practice. Matt Moore, who relieved Cutler in the Dolphins' Week 11 loss to the Buccaneers, is of course on hand to helm the Miami offense Sunday if Cutler is unable to gain clearance to play.