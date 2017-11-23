Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Remains in concussion protocol
Though Cutler remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, he did throw some passes during practice Thursday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
At this stage, coach Adam Gase suggested that he's in no hurry to make a decision on the Dolphins' starting quarterback for this weekend's game against the Patriots. Assuming the veteran QB is medically cleared before Sunday, Gase indicated that he is comfortable with Cutler playing in Week 12, even if he didn't practice. Matt Moore, who relieved Cutler in the Dolphins' Week 11 loss to the Buccaneers, is of course on hand to helm the Miami offense Sunday if Cutler is unable to gain clearance to play.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to keep job if healthy•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits Sunday's game with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws three touchdowns•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Back in action•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...