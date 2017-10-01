Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Second straight lackluster outing
Cutler completed 20 of 28 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London. He also gained five yards on his sole rush and fumbled once.
Cutler's loose ball was recovered, but he was nowhere near as lucky on the opening drive of the contest, throwing an interception in the end zone to snuff out an early scoring opportunity. It was the second consecutive inefficient effort for Cutler and the Dolphins offense as a whole, with their struggles leading to a grand total of six points in the last two weeks. After a solid opener against the Chargers in which he was mistake-free and averaged 6.97 yards per attempt, Cutler has thrown a pick in the subsequent pair of games and averaged under 6.00 yards per throw in each contest. It appears that the more undesirable aspects of the veteran's game have surfaced quickly in his new digs, but he'll look to rebound in a home contest against the Titans in Week 5.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Struggles mightily in Week 3 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Solid, mistake-free in Week 2 win•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Week 1 contest postponed until Nov. 19•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Looks good again•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Shoulder withstands hit•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Looks sharp in debut•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...