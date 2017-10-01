Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Second straight lackluster outing

Cutler completed 20 of 28 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London. He also gained five yards on his sole rush and fumbled once.

Cutler's loose ball was recovered, but he was nowhere near as lucky on the opening drive of the contest, throwing an interception in the end zone to snuff out an early scoring opportunity. It was the second consecutive inefficient effort for Cutler and the Dolphins offense as a whole, with their struggles leading to a grand total of six points in the last two weeks. After a solid opener against the Chargers in which he was mistake-free and averaged 6.97 yards per attempt, Cutler has thrown a pick in the subsequent pair of games and averaged under 6.00 yards per throw in each contest. It appears that the more undesirable aspects of the veteran's game have surfaced quickly in his new digs, but he'll look to rebound in a home contest against the Titans in Week 5.