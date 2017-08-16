Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Set for preseason start

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Cutler will start Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, ESPN.com's James Walker reports.

Cutler already has a year of experience in Gase's system and has been getting most of the first-team work at practice since he joined the Dolphins last Monday. He'll likely garner significant playing time in the next two exhibition contests, giving him a chance to build chemistry with an impressive collection of receiving weapons led by wideouts Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. It's unclear if Jay Ajayi and Julius Thomas (back) will play in Thursday's game.