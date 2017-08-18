Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Shoulder withstands hit

Cutler fell on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder on his final play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Ravens, but felt no pain after doing so, ESPN's James Walker reports. Speaking about the play, Cutler said, "I'm glad to get that one out of the way. I landed right on my right shoulder and didn't feel anything."

Cutler underwent surgery in December to repair a partially torn right labrum. Making his Dolphins debut Thursday, the 34-year-old faced his fair share of pressure during his two drives in charge. With no discomfort after falling directly on his shoulder, however, the veteran can now proceed with confidence in his durability, which will be needed as his playing time is extended in next week's third preseason game.