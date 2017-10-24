Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Sits out practice Tuesday

Cutler (ribs) was in attendance for the Dolphins' practice Tuesday, but wasn't wearing a jersey and isn't expected to work out, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Adam Gase essentially ruled Cutler out for Thursday's game against the Ravens after the quarterback sustained cracked ribs in the Dolphins' comeback win over the Jets on Sunday, so Cutler's lack of activity Tuesday isn't a surprise. Look for Cutler to remain off the practice field Wednesday as the Dolphins prepare Matt Moore for his first start of the season.