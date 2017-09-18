Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Solid, mistake-free in Week 2 win

Cutler completed 24 of 33 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. He rushed twice for a loss of one yard.

Cutler was a reasonable facsimile of Ryan Tannehill in the opener, firing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills in the third quarter and remaining largely conservative while averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. The veteran signal caller likely benefited from the absence of ballhawk Jason Verrett (knee) and displayed an outstanding rapport with Jarvis Landry, who he connected with on a whopping 13 occasions on the afternoon. Cutler also may have gotten a bit fortunate on DeVante Parker's impressive 31-yard catch late in the third quarter, as the third-year wideout likely prevented an interception by reaching over the top of safety Tre Boston to make the catch on a slightly underthrown ball. A balanced offensive attack that saw Jay Ajayi grind out 122 yards also worked in Cutler's favor, and given the overall results, Sunday's recipe is likely one that head coach Adam Gase will strive to replicate as often as possible this season. Cutler will look to build on his solid Dolphins debut in a Week 3 road tilt versus the Jets.