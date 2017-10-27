Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Starting Week 9
Cutler (ribs) has been named the starting quarterback for the Dolphins' Week 9 matchup against the Raiders, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Cutler took a seat on a short week due to multiple cracked ribs, but Matt Moore's dreadful performance Thursday will thrust Cutler back into the lead role. As evidence, Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Assuming Cutler gets through upcoming game prep without issue, he'll take on Oakland's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
