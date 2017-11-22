Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol

Heading into Wednesday's practice, Cutler remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Meanwhile, coach Adam Gase noted Wednesday that a decision with regard to who will start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Patriots will be made later in the week. With that in mind, Gase did not rule out the possibility that Cutler could play in Week 12 even if he is unable to practice. In the meantime, added reps await fellow QB Matt Moore, who relieved Cutler in this past Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers.