Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol
Heading into Wednesday's practice, Cutler remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Meanwhile, coach Adam Gase noted Wednesday that a decision with regard to who will start at QB for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Patriots will be made later in the week. With that in mind, Gase did not rule out the possibility that Cutler could play in Week 12 even if he is unable to practice. In the meantime, added reps await fellow QB Matt Moore, who relieved Cutler in this past Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to keep job if healthy•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits Sunday's game with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws three touchdowns•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Back in action•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Listed as questionable, but still slated to start•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...