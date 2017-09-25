Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Struggles mightily in Week 3 loss

Cutler completed 26 of 44 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets. He also gained nine yards on his sole rush.

Cutler finally got the Dolphins into the end zone as time expired, hitting DeVante Parker from eight yards out. However, he, along with the rest of his offensive teammates, were otherwise largely ineffective, as they managed just 225 total yards and Cutler averaged a paltry 5.0 yards per attempt. Even though the 34-year-old's final line was not that different in terms of yardage from his Week 2 effort, the two performances were drastically different. It's obviously still difficult to gauge how effective Cutler can ultimately be within the Dolphins' current system, but he'll have an opportunity to make amends when Miami takes on the vulnerable Saints defense in London in Week 4.