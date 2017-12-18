Cutler completed 28 of 49 passes for 274 yards and tossed three interceptions during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo. He also fumbled four times during the contest but recovered all four.

Miami fell behind early, trailing 21-6 at the break, and Cutler responded with interceptions to end Miami's first two possessions after halftime and another in the game's closing seconds. It was an ugly encore after Monday's gem against New England, and it effectively knocks the Dolphins out of the playoff race. The veteran has thrown multiple picks in three of his last four games, after no such performances in his eight games to start the season, and takes on the chore of facing division-leading Kansas City and Buffalo again to end the season.