Cutler completed 19 of 38 passes for 286 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Chiefs. He also lost a yard on two rushes and fumbled once but recovered.

Cutler's one touchdown was mostly featured the handiwork of the speedy Jakeem Grant, who took a short pass a total of 65 yards to the house after breaking a tackle. The veteran quarterback did generate a strong yardage total for the third straight week and got back into the touchdown column after being blanked in that category in Week 15 against the Bills while also throwing three interceptions. The Dolphins were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the defeat, but for the time being, Cutler is still expected to start in a Week 17 home date against the Bills.