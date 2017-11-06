Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws three touchdowns

Cutler completed 34 of 42 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.

Cutler came out blazing, completing 16 of 17 passes before halftime with his only incompletion coming on a tipped pass. He was slightly less efficient as the night went on, but Cutler nonetheless finished the day with a sterling 81-percent completion percentage -- his highest mark since Week 2 of his 2015 campaign with the Bears. When the final whistle blew, Cutler had put together his finest performance as a member of the Dolphins, setting season-highs in completions, passing yardage and passing touchdowns, all without throwing a single interception. While it's unfortunate he wasn't able to pull out the win, Cutler will look to carry his momentum into a road matchup against the Panthers in Week 10.