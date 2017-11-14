Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns in loss

Cutler completed 22 of 37 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 45-21 loss to the Panthers.

Cutler's performance marked the fifth time he's averaged under 6.0 yards per attempt in eight appearances this season. The quarterback found Julius Thomas for a two-yard touchdown during the second quarter, but an interception on Miami's next drive started what would be a rout Monday. Although another touchdown toss during garbage time helped his stock, Cutler will prepare for Sunday's make-up game against Buccaneers with the sour taste of defeat in his mouth.