Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns versus Falcons
Cutler completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Cutler posted an underwhelming 4.6 yards per attempt on the day, but third quarter touchdown passes to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry afforded him a palatable fantasy performance. He struggled in the first half, but a marked improvement after the break coincided with an impressive comeback to earn the victory. The veteran has totaled just 407 yards over the last three games, throwing one interception in each contest, and he's struggling mightily to make plays downfield. Solid contributions from the running game and the defense have Miami sitting at 3-2, but Cutler remains a lackluster fantasy option next week against the Jets.
