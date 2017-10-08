Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Under 100 passing yards in win
Cutler completed 12 of 26 passes for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-10 win over Tennessee. He also scrambled twice for eight yards.
Cutler looked completely inept for the third consecutive week, but was able to narrowly edge out Matt Cassel and the Titans thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry with 10:33 to play. The veteran quarterback has led Miami to just 22 points over the past three weeks while throwing for only 476 yards in that stretch and lost wide receiver DeVante Parker to an ankle injury in this one, so even deep-league owners should be able to find better alternatives.
