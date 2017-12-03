Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Victorious in Week 13 return

Cutler completed 18 of 31 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos. He also rushed once for one yard.

Cutler was considerably aided by a defense that accounted for 14 points on two touchdowns and a safety. However, he was solid in his own right, hitting Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas for his pair of scores and connecting with six different pass catchers overall against his old squad. Cutler now has multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six contests, although he's also failed to complete at least 60.0 percent of his passes in five of his last seven games overall. The 12-year veteran continues to be risky proposition week-to-week due to his penchant for turnovers and sudden downturns in passing yardage, but he'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the division-rival Patriots in Week 14.