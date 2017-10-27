Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Week 9 return on tap
Cutler (ribs) will be back in action for the Dolphins' Week 9 matchup against the Raiders, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Cutler took a seat on a short week due to multiple cracked ribs, but Matt Moore's dreadful performance Thursday is slated to thrust Cutler back into the lead role. As evidence, Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Assuming Cutler gets through upcoming game prep without issue, he'll take on Oakland's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Possibly available Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Officially ruled out this week•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Fractured ribs confirmed, likely out Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Could miss time with rib issue•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: MRI on tap•
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...