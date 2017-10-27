Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Week 9 return on tap

Cutler (ribs) will be back in action for the Dolphins' Week 9 matchup against the Raiders, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Cutler took a seat on a short week due to multiple cracked ribs, but Matt Moore's dreadful performance Thursday is slated to thrust Cutler back into the lead role. As evidence, Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Assuming Cutler gets through upcoming game prep without issue, he'll take on Oakland's 23rd-ranked pass defense.