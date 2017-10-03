Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Will remain starter
Cutler is expected to start Sunday in Tennessee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Cutler has had back to back poor performances versus two of the leagues supposed weaker defenses in the Jets and Saints so rumors have started to float that the team should start Matt Moore in his place. Coach Adam Gase shot down those rumors after the loss to New Orleans but another poor performance versus a Titans' defense that just got shredded by a rookie quarterback will make it difficult for Gase not to give serious consideration to removing Cutler from the starting role.
