Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed that Cutler would start Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Gase wouldn't commit to Cutler finishing the contest, however.

The 6-9 Dolphins don't have much at stake in the season finale beyond pride and the opportunity to crush a divisional rival's playoff hopes, but it looks like that will be enough for Gase to at least justify opening the contest with Cutler and the rest of the team's healthy veterans. With Cutler set to become a free agent this offseason and uncertain to keep his career going, the Dolphins could take the opportunity later in the contest to evaluate backup David Fales. Cutler had one of his worst outings of the season in Buffalo two weeks ago, completing 28 of 49 attempts for 274 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, but a return to a more hospitable climate in Miami should position him well for a bounce back, at least while he remains in the game. Cutler sports a 65.8 percent completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt and 12:8 TD:INT ratio at home this season compared to a 59.0 percent rate, 5.8 YPA and 7:6 TD:INT on the road.