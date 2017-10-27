Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Will start Week 9
Head coach Adam Gase said Friday that Cutler (ribs) will start Week 9 against the Raiders, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Gase opted to hold Cutler out of Thursday's 40-0 thrashing in Baltimore only a few days removed from the broken ribs suffered last weekend. Lending credence to Cutler's ability to return, Gase also mentioned the veteran signal caller "could have played" Thursday. Instead, the Dolphins turned over the controls to Matt Moore, who completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions while getting sacked on three occasions. Cutler likely won't perform any worse versus the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 5, assuming rehab gets him to the requisite level of health.
