Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Won't play this week

Cutler (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

As a result, Matt Moore will draw his second start of the season, while the report relays that the Dolphins have elected to proceed with caution and shut Cutler down in the short-term, with a reevaluation on tap next week. David Fales is thus slated to back up Moore on Sunday.