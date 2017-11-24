Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Won't play this week
Cutler (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
As a result, Matt Moore will draw his second start of the season, while the report relays that the Dolphins have elected to proceed with caution and shut Cutler down in the short-term, with a reevaluation on tap next week. David Fales is thus slated to back up Moore on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to be lifted from protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Expected to keep job if healthy•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Exits Sunday's game with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...