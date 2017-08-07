Dolphins' Jay Cutler: Won't play Thursday

Cutler won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Cutler only agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Sunday, so it's no surprise that he won't be forced into action in Miami's first exhibition game just days later. Instead, the veteran will refamiliarize himself with coach Adam Gase's scheme while watching Matt Moore lead the first-team offense. After that, Cutler and Moore are anticipated to compete for the Dolphins' starting quarterback job, with Cutler seemingly having a leg up given the financial investment made in him.