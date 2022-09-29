Waddle (groin) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.
As is starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), which sets the stage for Tyreek Hill and Waddle -- barring any in-game setbacks - to once again remain the focus of Miami's passing game Thursday. It's an arrangement that's led to a fantasy-friendly 19/342/3 stat line (on 30 targets) for Waddle through three games to date.
